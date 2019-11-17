VIDEO: Collision in Surrey breaks axle off SUV

Two people were reportedly sent to hospital

Two people were reportedly sent to hospital after a vehicle collision in Surrey Sunday morning. (Curtis Kreklau photos)

At least two people were reportedly sent to hospital after a multiple-vehicle collision in Surrey Sunday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Surrey emergency crews responded to the incident on the 7100-block of 158 Avenue, near the Serpentine River bridge.

“The force of the impact was so severe that the entire real axle of the SUV was ripped off the frame,” a witness told Peace Arch News Sunday afternoon.

The witness, who was on scene shortly after the incident, told PAN that an SUV and sedan appeared to be travelling in opposite directions when they met at the hump in the bridge.

The witness said two people were transported to hospital, their injuries are unknown at this time.