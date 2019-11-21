VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Illustration of a post-apocalyptic landscape. (CP)

Oxford Dictionaries has chosen “climate emergency” as the 2019 Word of the Year.

Since 2018, the use of “climate emergency” has increased by 100 times.

The Word of the Year citation is meant to capture the “preoccupations of the passing year, and have a lasting potential as a term of cultural significance.”

All the words on this year’s shortlist related to the environment, such as “extinction,” “climate denial” and “eco-anxiety.”

Words in past years include “vape,” “toxic” and “post-truth.”

READ MORE: Yukon gold rush photo featuring Greta Thunberg lookalike sends internet into tailspin

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bylaw amendments makes it easier to spot illegal AirBnBs in White Rock
Next story
A pawsitive ending: Missing puppy found after nine-day search in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Coroner’s inquest jury into Surrey Pretrial death calls for improvements

John Michael Murphy, 25, died on Aug. 3, 2016 after a fight with his cellmate

OUR VIEW: Trudeau’s lost opportunity in Surrey – again

Cabinet has five MPs from the West while Ontario gets 17, Quebec gets 11, and Atlantic provinces, four

Surrey Schools receiving $21K for mental health programs

Each district in B.C. is receiving a portion of the $2-million grant from the province

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after train collision in Cloverdale

Police say the investigation is in the early stages

Family-friendly Christmas events to be held at Historic Stewart Farm

Surrey’s landmark pioneer farm house is offering visitors a vintage Christmas experience

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Violence response procedures updated for B.C. schools, police

ERASE program expands to target gangs, bullying of students

A pawsitive ending: Missing puppy found after nine-day search in Chilliwack

Pit bull Frankie ran from dog sitter booked through app

SkyTrain workers vote 96.8% in favour of job action, union says

CUPE 7000’s main issues have been wages, staffing, overtime and sick leave

Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Vancouver mayor to Trudeau’s western critics: ‘Get over yourselves’

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011

Teen developed ‘popcorn lung’ due to vaping: Ontario doctors

Boy went from being in perfect health to being on life support after just five months

B.C. judge tosses ‘N’ driver’s claim he was just using phone to decline his mom’s call

Distracted driving laws are more strict for Class 7, or Novice drivers, the judge noted

Check on elderly neighbours as Metro Vancouver transit shutdown looms: care providers

Three-day lockout by bus operators is imminent if an agreement is not reached between Unifor and Coast Mountain

Most Read