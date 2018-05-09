VIDEO: Child falls out of window in Langley City

A child who fell out of a window in Langley City on Wednesday afternoon is loaded onto an air ambulance. Shane MacKichan photo

A child has fallen from a window of a building near the Timms Community Centre in Langley City.

Multiple emergency vehicles, including three ambulances, were called to the recreation centre parking lot next to City Hall on Douglas Crescent.

The four-storey apartment building is at 20303 Douglas Cresc., next door to the Timms Centre, but it is unclear at this time precisely where the mishap occurred or from what floor the child fell.

According to Langley City fire chief Rory Thompson, the two-year-old appeared to fall into some bushes.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital by air ambulance from Langley Regional AirportThe child was taken to Children’s Hospital by air ambulance from Langley Regional Airport.

A tweet issued by BC Emergency Health Services indicated that they received the call at 12:39 p.m. on Wednesday and that the patient’s injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.