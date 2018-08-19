VIDEO: Child airlifted to hospital after crash in rural Langley

Jaws of life were used to cut off the roof of a car and free its occupants from a two-car accident.

A section of 56th Avenue, at 224th Street was closed to traffic Sunday afternoon following a serious crash that saw one child airlifted to hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

A child was airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital after a serious car accident in rural Langley Sunday afternoon.

In the meantime, Langley RCMP had to close off the intersection of 56th Avenue at 224th Street for several hours while they investigated the cause of the accident.

Fire crews arrived in the Murrayville neighbourhood of Langley just before 4 p.m.to find a tw0-vehicle accident where one car had been T-boned and pushed into the yard of a nearby residence.

Township of Langley firefighters had to use the jaws of life to cut off the roof and extricate at least two occupants from the vehicle off the road.

While the child was driven to the nearby Credo Christian School and airlifted out from there, two or three other patients were taken to hospital by ambulance.

• Stay tuned for more