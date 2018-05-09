See video courtesy of TDH Experiential Fabricators

VIDEO: Check out time-lapse video of Civic Hotel logo being installed in Surrey

Watch the installation of the highest sign in Western Canada

Check out this neat video of a sign being installed in Surrey, at dizzying heights.

“Located in the heart of Surrey, Civic Hotel is the first world-class hotel to be built in the area in more than two decades,” said Sandra Shechter, a marketing associate with BoojeMedia.

“With a stunning facade,” and “conveniently located” next to Surrey Central SkyTrain Station, Shechter said, “Civic Hotel, Autograph Collection provides easy access to the entire region.”

The hotel has 144 “uniquely designed guest rooms characterized by warm earth tones and themes that represent the culture and natural beauty of British Columbia,” she added.

The nearly 13-foot-high logo at the peak of the 540-foot-tall building was manufactured by TDH Experiential Fabricators.

SEE ALSO VIDEO: A look at Surrey — from the third tallest tower in B.C.

SEE ALSO EXCLUSIVE: A first look inside Surrey’s new Civic Hotel, with video


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Police shooting on Vancouver Island stemmed from carjacking in Okanagan
Next story
Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Just Posted

VIDEO: Check out time-lapse video of Civic Hotel logo being installed in Surrey

Watch the installation of the highest sign in Western Canada

Marine Drive traffic delays expected due to water main replacement

Work expected to take place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., May 14-25

Delta police release composite sketch of sex assault suspect

The suspect allegedly assault a woman near Sunbury Hall in North Delta on April 12

Seven-year animal ban for Surrey woman in cruelty case after 82 animals seized

Two years probation and 100 hours of community service follow guilty verdict for Xin (Ivy) Zhou

COLUMN: Sense of community found after fire

Peace Arch News reporter explains aftermath of fire that displaced seven, including himself

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris sings love for Canada while filming in B.C.

The ‘How I Met your Mother’ actor spent his last weekend in B.C. enjoying the fresh outdoors

Feds to boost G7 security by flying in 3,000 officers, German shepherds

G7 leaders to meet in June in Quebec

Allegations against MP Christine Moore ‘not relevant’ to Weir case: Singh

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh waved off the suggestion the two incidents were linked

B.C. coaches say they knew James Paxton’s work ethic would be rewarded

Welcome to Ladner sign was decorated with homemade notices reading ‘Congrats James’

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Huge walls of flame seen from Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe denied bail in unrelated assault case

Charged with assault causing bodily harm

New Westminster man faces child porn charges

Shane Tucker has been released on a number of conditions

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Most Read