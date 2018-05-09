VIDEO: Check out time-lapse video of Civic Hotel logo being installed in Surrey

Watch the installation of the highest sign in Western Canada

Check out this neat video of a sign being installed in Surrey, at dizzying heights.

“Located in the heart of Surrey, Civic Hotel is the first world-class hotel to be built in the area in more than two decades,” said Sandra Shechter, a marketing associate with BoojeMedia.

“With a stunning facade,” and “conveniently located” next to Surrey Central SkyTrain Station, Shechter said, “Civic Hotel, Autograph Collection provides easy access to the entire region.”

The hotel has 144 “uniquely designed guest rooms characterized by warm earth tones and themes that represent the culture and natural beauty of British Columbia,” she added.

The nearly 13-foot-high logo at the peak of the 540-foot-tall building was manufactured by TDH Experiential Fabricators.

