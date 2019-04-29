Video captures violence and chaos in Surrey neighbourhood

Wake Up Surrey group posted footage of the incident on Facebook

Screengrab from a video posted by Wake Up Surrey on Facebook.

A dramatic video showing violence and chaos in a Surrey neighbourhood has been getting attention on social media.

Grassroots anti-gang violence lobbying group Wake Up Surrey shared the video on its Facebook page, calling on police and politicians to “control the situation of law and order.”

According to the Facebook post, the incident happened last Saturday (April 27) near 135A Street and 89A Avenue.

The footage shows several cars driving at high speeds on a residential street, seemingly chasing one another.

At one point, a man appears to be hit by a car.

Vehicles are later shown chasing after pedestrians in the street and speeding through the neighbourhood, running over lawns.

People appear to be chasing each other on foot in the street soon after and people are seen hopping in and out of a red vehicle while it’s in the middle of the road.

As of Monday morning, the video had more than 12,000 views.

The Now-Leader contacted Surrey RCMP for more details about the incident.

More to come.



