RCMP also on the scene

A parked car burned in the 10600-block of 137A Street in Surrey on Tuesday night.

At around 10 p.m., fire crews responded to the front of a house there.

“It appeared that there was an issue with the fuel tank causing the fire to rapidly grow,” said a Black Press Media freelancer at the scene of the “stubborn” fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in about 15 to 20 minutes, with no damage to any structures.

Surrey RCMP were also on the scene, and no word yet about a cause.

PHOTOS: Fire causes extensive damage to Surrey home.

VIDEO: Burning car hosed down by Surrey fire crews. "“It appeared that there was an issue with the fuel tank causing the fire to rapidly grow,” said a Black Press Media freelancer at the scene.

(Photos: Shane MacKichan)https://t.co/TlJShHIapr pic.twitter.com/xJuWiqCTNm — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) October 28, 2020