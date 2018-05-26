VIDEO: Burn scars now a ‘badge of honour’

Diane Gardner shares her story of being a burn survivor with Peace Arch News Friday. (Camryn Traa photo)

Doctors from Vancouver General Hospital’s burn unit didn’t expect White Rock’s Diane Gardner to survive.

It was 1978, Gardner was in the cabin of a 40-foot boat, docked in Campbell River to refuel. She was 16 years old at the time.

Unbeknownst to her, there was an broken fuel line on the boat, 400 gallons of gasoline was exposed.

The engine turned over and the boat exploded, hurling Gardner 20 feet from the cabin off the aft end of the boat, into the water.

She was pulled and rushed to hospital, her skin, she said, was “hanging off my body in shreds, like streamers.”

The teen was rushed to the hospital in Campbell River, and then taken to the burn unit at Vancouver General Hospital by aircraft.

The doctors, Gardner said, weren’t optimistic.

The young teen had second and third degree burns on 90 per cent of her body.

She spent three months in hospital.

Gardner now uses her story to highlight the importance of the BC Professional Fire Fighters Association Burn Fund.

If only, she said, the Burn Fund was available when she had her terrible accident.

Coincidentally, the Burn Fund was started the same year of Gardner’s injury.

Watch Gardner describe what happened that day in 1978:

Although the explosion only happened in a matter of seconds, the impact is a “lifelong journey.”

“Burns are not just the pain, disfigurement and injury itself. It’s the emotional and psychological injury. I kind of believe if you don’t deal with things, those will come back to haunt you,” she told Peace Arch News Friday.

After Gardner healed, she “got on with my life,” and was able to graduate high school with her friends. She went on to study at SFU, graduating with a degree in communications before spending many years working for an advertisement agency.

With a glowing smile and light glistening off her vibrant green eyes, Gardner spoke of the support and programs made possible through the Burn Fund.

“I don’t even have words to describe it. It just fills my heart, it’s come such a long way,” she said.

Programs Gardner highlighted are the Future is Mine, and a summer camp for children who sustained burn injuries.

The Future is Mine is an adult peer-to-peer support program. The group of burn survivors participate in various family events, such as baseball games and visiting pumpkin patches.

The most significant aspect of Future is Mine, she said, is speaking to others who experienced a similar injury.

“It really gave me courage to wear my injuries and a scars like a badge of honour,” she added.

A chance interaction with another burn survivor, in a Penticton Starbucks seven years ago, planted a seed in Gardner.

Despite Gardner not having visible scars, a woman working at the coffee shop grabbed Gardner and recognized that she was a burn survivor. The woman, a burn survivor herself, asked Gardner if the two could speak after her shift, they talked for five minutes.

The woman explained the Burn Fund and the programs it offers.

“It was life changing… I thought about it, and you know, that was 25-30 years ago, why do I need to connect with other burn survivors now? That was a long time ago. But again, a burn injury is a lifelong thing, it’s not just an injury and you get over it.”

The Burn Fund has a bursary program where it provides grants to survivors who wish to go back to school. The fund also, Gardner said, sends a few people each year to the Canadian Burn Survivors Conference. The fund selected Gardner as one of the people from B.C. to send to the June 27 event in Halifax. The event will come to Vancouver in 2020.

The recognition makes Gardner somewhat of an ambassador for the provincial organization.

“I’m honoured, and really excited to see what I’m going to learn,” she said, adding that she’s never been to a burn survivors conference before.

The woman who introduced Gardner to the Burn Fund will also be attending the conference. The two haven’t met in person since bumping into each other in Starbucks seven years ago.

Asked if Gardner was going to give the woman a big hug when the meet again, she didn’t hesitate.

“No kidding, oh my God”

