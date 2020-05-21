BLANK SPACER

VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

A security camera in North Saanich appears to have captured the moment a tornado ripped through a residential neighbourhood.

Posted to the neighbour app Ring.com, the video shows trees blowing as the wind picks up before a twister appears in the distance, lifting a trampoline from a neighbour’s yard and dropping it a few doors down. The tornado then appears to dissipate. The video is time-stamped May 21 at 12:10 p.m.

On Twitter, Environment Canada said the footage appears to show a “weak, short-lived EF0 tornado.”

“The unsettled conditions under which this tornado and cells of heavy showers occurred will diminish late this afternoon,” the weather service wrote in the social media post.

