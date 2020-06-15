IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang spoke to reporters outside the main Langley RCMP detachment on Monday, June 15, 2020 about a house fire where three people were found dead Saturday evening in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Bodies still to be retrieved from Langley house fire

One person who escaped from a fatal blaze Saturday was unharmed, has been questioned and released

Three days after fire destroyed a Langley home, two bodies remained in the charred rubble of the house that is now the scene of a murder investigation.

It was confirmed Sunday that three people were discovered dead following a house fire in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood of Langley, on Wakefield Drive on Saturday evening, June 13.

One of the occupants was found dead in the backyard of the house, with injuries leading police to suspect it was a homicide, said Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Frank Jang.

During a press conference at the Langley RCMP this afternoon (Monday, June 15), Jang said one other occupant of the home managed to escaped the early evening blaze, unharmed.

The adult male did not require medical attention and was subsequently interviewed, then released, Jang said.

“That person is fine,” Jang said.

“After we questioned him, he walked on his own.”

In the meantime, police still have the fire scene blocked off.

They have not been able to safely remove the two deceased, given the “considerable” extent of fire damage to the home, Jang said.

“It’s really quite unsafe,” Jang told reporters.

IHIT was hoping they would be able to retrieve the two some time Monday, but that would depend on the assessment of structural experts.

He declined to speculate on who the two might be, or their age or gender.

“They could be residents, they could be friends of the residents,” Janh commented.

While police have an “investigational theory” about their identity, that will not be disclosed, Jang said.

“We know there was a single family living in the house,” Jang related.

Jang said the occupants were not known to police, and there did not appear to have been any calls for officers to attend the house.

