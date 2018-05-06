VIDEO: Bear rescued from B.C. tree

Bruin found near Abbotsford Middle School

Abbotsford Middle School had a unique visitor on Saturday – a black bear.

The male bruin, estimated to be three to four years old and weighing 200 to 250 pounds, was rescued from a tree near the school as dozens watched on.

Local conservation officer Don Stahl said this was the same bear that had been spotted on Friday night in the Glen Mountain area. Conservation officers and police officers were unsuccessful in capturing the animal last night, and it made its way from Abbotsford Recreation Centre to AMS this morning.

Stahl said they arrived on scene at around 9:30 a.m., and the bear was successfully rescued from the tree by around noon.

“This morning we got calls that the bear had been spotted in between ARC and here,” he said. “Local police and fire were awesome and helped contain the area. We tranquilized it, and then used the fire department’s ladder an truck to secure the bear and lower him down.”

The bear was placed inside a bear trap and will now be relocated to the east side of Harrison Lake.

Stahl said bear sightings are picking up in Abbotsford.

“We’ve just started getting more calls the last few weeks and it’s really picked up the last 48 hours,” he said. “Abbotsford residents, especially on the eastside in Auguston or by McKee Road need to make sure their garbage cans are secure and that they take their bird feeders down.”

He said if you see a bear the best idea is to call the Conservation Officer 24 hour hotline at 1-877-952-7277, or call local police.

VIDEO BY: Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

VIDEO BY: Kevin MacDonald

Previous story
‘Robbie the Robot’ to help city staff mow grass
Next story
VIDEO: Bear rescued in Abbotsford tree

Just Posted

Early Sunday rollover closes two lanes of TransCanada Highway on Surrey/Langley border

Police investigated the single-vehicle crash that sent one person to hospital.

VIDEO: Buskers take to White Rock streets

First-ever event entertained hundreds

‘Robbie the Robot’ to help city staff mow grass

White Rock city staff say robot will not replace jobs for humans

Walk for Alzheimer’s to take place Sunday

The White Rock, Surrey and North Delta event is to be held at Eaglequest Golf Course

Police respond to shooting in North Delta

Delta Police say two people were shot in what appears to be a targeted but not gang-related incident

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1 on Colome’s wild pitch in 9th

Blue Jays take on Seattle Tuesday night

VIDEO: Bear rescued from B.C. tree

Bruin found near Abbotsford Middle School

B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer’s funding

Money will go towards First Link, which connects patients to services

‘The definition of family is evolving’: collective housing creates community

People in Vancouver are finding innovative ways of blending their housing and social needs

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

10-man Minnesota United beats Whitecaps 1-0

A lapse of concentration cost the Vancouver team the game

B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

Most Read