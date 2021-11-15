An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Jorge Amigo)

An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Jorge Amigo)

VIDEO: Barge on the loose in choppy waters runs aground near Vancouver walkway

Stanley Park and Seawall have been closed due to waves and strong winds

An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at a Vancouver beach, according to videos posted to social media.

According to Jorge Amigo, a barge appears to have broken free and was careening towards the Burrard Bridge, propelled by strong winds and choppy waves. The barge ran aground about a kilometre away from the bridge.

The storm that has hit much of the province has battered Vancouver, with the city closing Stanley Park and the Seawall for fear of strong waves in the area.

Black Press Media has reached out to the City of Vancouver for more information.

c

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsflooding

Previous story
Merritt under evacuation order as flooding wreaks havoc across B.C.
Next story
B.C. moves to create protest ‘bubble zones’ for COVID-19 services

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP releases a composite sketch of a sexual assault suspect after a woman was attacked in Hawthorne Park just after midnight on Nov. 13, 2021. (Image: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey RCMP ask for help finding suspect in sex assault

Traci Farden (far right) at an ’80s-themed cruise ship party. Farden is among organizers of an upcoming ’80s-themed fundraiser to benefit Canadian Mental Health Association-BC Division. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey-White Rock moms spearhead ’80s-themed fundraiser for mental health

The Lord Tweedsmuir defense swarm-tackles South Delta running back Jesse Mitran Nov. 12. Tweedsmuir won the wildcard playoff games 35-14. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers win playoff wildcard game

From left: The Cloverdale Legion’s Jeanne Arial and president Scott MacMillan present Meghan Neufeld, director of development for the Community Kitchen, and Melanie Yzerman, coordinator for the Christmas Hamper Program, with a cheque for $5,000. The funds will be used to support the Kitchen’s outreach programs. (Photo submitted: Lindsay Rempel)
Cloverdale Legion donates $5K to Community Kitchen