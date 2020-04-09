VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

An Abbotsford singer’s tribute to frontline workers is gaining attention on social media.
Cambree Lovesy posted her song called ‘Frontline’ to her Facebook page on Saturday night, and the song has already collected close to 2,000 views.
Lovesy said she wrote the song on Friday night as a way to thank all the frontline workers that are keeping the world strong and together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 21-year-old, known for her skills in the country music scene, has performed all across North America and notably at the Grey Cup Parade, Rogers Arena and B.C. Place. Locally she has performed at the Abbotsford Agrifair and has also sung the national anthem for a Fraser Valley Bandits game.
Lyrics:
Alarm goes off
She’s barely woken up
These extra hours are adding up
The world slows down
But he’s the one in this town
Who’s making up for all the time we’ve lost
I know it’s scary and they do too
Super man could take some notes from you
Thank you could never say it all
For late nights, advice, and heartbreaking calls
You are the reason that our world keeps spinning round
We are so lucky to have heroes in our towns
But we’ll never know what’s its like
Working on the frontline
But they do
Holding on
The day keeps dragging on
She thinks about her family way back home
He could leave
Run away and just be free
But he’s giving it his all no time to grieve
I can’t imagine how hard it’s been
To keep us calm while your heart break from within
Thank you could never say it all
For late nights, advice, and heartbreaking calls
You are the reason that our world keeps spinning round
We are so lucky to have heroes in our towns
But we’ll never know what’s its like
Working on the frontline
But they do
You put the world before yourself
Don’t have time for nothing else
Thank you could never say it all
For late nights, advice, and heartbreaking calls
You are the reason that our world keeps spinning round
We are so lucky to know heroes
Thank you could never say it all
For late nights, advice, and heartbreaking calls
You are the reason that our world keeps spinning round
We are so lucky to have heroes in our towns
But we’ll never know what’s its like
I can’t imagine what’s it’s like
We’ll never know what it’s like
Working on the frontline
Working on the frontline
But they do