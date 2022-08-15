VIDEO: B.C. public service workers begin job action amid bargaining breakdown

BCGEU union members take to the picket line at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s Delta centre on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (James Smith/North Delta Reporter) BCGEU union members take to the picket line at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s Delta centre on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (James Smith/North Delta Reporter) BCGEU union members take to the picket line at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s Delta centre on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (James Smith/North Delta Reporter)

Roughly 1,000 of an estimated 33,000 B.C. public service employees have stationed themselves at picket lines across B.C., as part of the first phase of job action amid breakdowns in bargaining with the Public Service Agency.

At the Delta Distribution Centre, dozens could be seen at 3:30 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 15) with signs in hand.

While retail liquor and cannabis stores are not part of this phase of job action, the BCGEU said in a statement earlier Monday that select BC Liquor Distribution Branch wholesale and distribution centres are – specifically Richmond, Delta, Burnaby and Kamloops locations.

The contract between the BCGEU and the Public Service Agency expired April 1 and there have been sporadic talks since April 6, but the union rejected an invitation from the agency for another meeting last week, saying it would “not be fruitful.”

Union president Stephanie Smith has said wage protection is the top concern of her members as inflation climbs dramatically.

