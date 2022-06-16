VIDEO: B.C. firefighters donate $1M for child burn survivors

Group of members of the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters’, B.C. Children’s Hospital staff, and the McKenzies’ a patient family joining together in front of the hospital (June 14). Provided by B.C. Children’s Hospital. Group photo announcing the new naming of the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Care Suite. Provided by B.C. Children’s Hospital. Patient photo showing burn injuries provided by the B.C. Children’s Hospital. Patient photo showing burn injuries provided by the B.C. Children’s Hospital.

BC Children’s Hospital has received a boost of $1 million from the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Association to support and care for young patients with burn injuries in the province.

Each year, BC Children’s Hospital sees more than 900 kids for new burn injuries and follow-up treatment. Children with burn injuries require specialized care and a highly trained team of experts, to not only treat physical injuries but also care for the emotional well-being of patients and families, the hospital said in a news release Wednesday (June 15).

The funds will help with bringing a hospital waiting area closer to the treatment facility, allowing families and loved ones to stay closer to burn survivors while undergoing treatment.

Another portion of the funds will help support the establishment of an education endowment for health professionals to complete training in world-class, evidence-based care.

“Our multidisciplinary burn care team is walking alongside patients and families during a very overwhelming time, helping to navigate their fears, anxiety, and physical healing,” said Dr. Sally Hynes, burn director at BC Children’s Hospital. “The investment in burn care will improve the experience for families. Creating a more healing environment surrounded by experts and specialists can mean a patient reflects on the positive moments of being cared for, as opposed to moments of trauma.”

Malcolm Berry, hospital foundation CEO, said that it can be just as challenging for families to navigate the emotional wounds as the physical ones of their children.

“It can be a long, difficult recovery. This gift will ensure that when kids across B.C. come to the burn care suite, they are met with a truly holistic model of care that supports the complex physical and emotional needs of both the patient and the family.”

This is a significant moment for everyone a part of the hospital and firefighting team as they champion the Burn Fund’s mission of helping patients during their healing journey, said Gord Ditchburn, president of the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Association.

“Our hope is this funding will provide the best possible outcome for patients and their families, helping them to not just recover, but thrive.”

