VIDEO: B.C. burglar hiding in the ceiling gets caught after miscalculation

A North Vancouver burglar who hid in ceilings before dropping down to strike has been convicted, after he miscalculated and revealed his hiding spot while a woman was still in the room.

Shane Davidson was found guilty of three counts of burglary, one count of assault, and one count of theft under $5,000 back in January, police said Wednesday.

RCMP learned he had entered stores during business hours and managed to somehow access the ceiling, where he would hide until the store closed.

He seemed to be getting away with the thefts until a miscalculation at a North Vancouver grocery store in December 2017.

“An employee walked into the cash room around 5 a.m.,” said spokesperson Sgt. Peter DeVries. “There he was, standing in the dark. Imagine how terrifying that was for her.”

The employee screamed, and Davidson assaulted her before running off.

“The surveillance video made it pretty easy,” said DeVries. “Prolific offenders are really well known to us. We know how they operate, where they tend to commit crimes, and what they look like. One good screengrab can get us a long way towards making a positive ID.”

A judge remanded Davidson until his sentencing hearing in April. He has been in custody since May 2018.



