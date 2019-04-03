VIDEO: Auction to sell contents of Surrey’s Sky Zone trampoline park

The Bridgeview-area facility closed suddenly last January after three years of operation

Want to buy a trampoline park?

The contents of the closed Sky Zone facility in Surrey will be auctioned next week at the Bridgeview-area site, at 11125 124th St.

Highest bidders can take home more than 70 commercial-grade trampolines, safety netting, foam pit, safety pads and staging, according to Able Auctions’ website (ableauctions.ca).

The auction starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday (April 10), with a preview Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Everything must be removed by Thursday, April 11,” auctioneers note.

The 26,000-square-foot indoor trampoline park closed suddenly in late January, after three years of operation near Pattullo Bridge. When opened in 2016, it was the 109th facility in the Sky Zone franchise.

On Jan. 25, a “Notice to Quit” posted on the front door of the business said the landlord had terminated the lease effective that day, causing users of the trampoline park to flip out on social media.

“I have a very upset birthday boy who was suppose to have his party here today at 130 yet got no calls or email to let us know,” Amy Vink posted to Facebook at the time. “Everyone for the birthday showed up to find out it was closed.”

Wednesday’s auction will include a commercial kitchen, games, lockers, tables, dozens of televisions, office furniture and other items. Video and photos are shown on the Able Auctions website.

In the complex next to the closed trampoline park, a Hive Climbing & Fitness facility is being built in 20,000 square feet of space, in the former Funtopia play park site.



