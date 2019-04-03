Photo of Surrey Skyzone trampoline park posted to ableauctions.ca.

BUSINESS

VIDEO: Auction to sell contents of Surrey’s Sky Zone trampoline park

The Bridgeview-area facility closed suddenly last January after three years of operation

Want to buy a trampoline park?

The contents of the closed Sky Zone facility in Surrey will be auctioned next week at the Bridgeview-area site, at 11125 124th St.

Highest bidders can take home more than 70 commercial-grade trampolines, safety netting, foam pit, safety pads and staging, according to Able Auctions’ website (ableauctions.ca).

The auction starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday (April 10), with a preview Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Everything must be removed by Thursday, April 11,” auctioneers note.

The 26,000-square-foot indoor trampoline park closed suddenly in late January, after three years of operation near Pattullo Bridge. When opened in 2016, it was the 109th facility in the Sky Zone franchise.

On Jan. 25, a “Notice to Quit” posted on the front door of the business said the landlord had terminated the lease effective that day, causing users of the trampoline park to flip out on social media.

“I have a very upset birthday boy who was suppose to have his party here today at 130 yet got no calls or email to let us know,” Amy Vink posted to Facebook at the time. “Everyone for the birthday showed up to find out it was closed.”

Wednesday’s auction will include a commercial kitchen, games, lockers, tables, dozens of televisions, office furniture and other items. Video and photos are shown on the Able Auctions website.

In the complex next to the closed trampoline park, a Hive Climbing & Fitness facility is being built in 20,000 square feet of space, in the former Funtopia play park site.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Brunei invokes laws allowing stoning for gay sex, adultery
Next story
Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

Just Posted

VIDEO: Man arrested after police incident in South Surrey

Man tackled outside gated community, taken away in handcuffs

VIDEO: Auction to sell contents of Surrey’s Sky Zone trampoline park

The Bridgeview-area facility closed suddenly last January after three years of operation

Semiahmoo teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

Young Peninsula students to market their wares

Homegrown businesses showcased April 7 at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre

Whitecaps inform police of allegations against South Surrey coach after more players come forward

Coastal FC suspended coach in February after initial accusations

Who is Batman? Man dressed as superhero in viral B.C. RCMP incident still unknown

A video of Batman asking to assist police in Kelowna has gained a worldwide audience

Glow Christmas festival moves to Abbotsford

World’s largest indoor Christmas festival landing in Tradex in December

B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack-Hope says prime minister’s values don’t align with his

B.C. anti-harassment campaign says ‘Don’t be a tool’

In honour of BC Construction Month, a new campaign addresses worksite harassment

B.C. NDP loses vote after Greens walk out in LNG protest

B.C. Greens leave legislature, B.C. Liberals pass amendment

B.C. father paralyzed after apparent flu has regained some movement, recovery continues

Matt Reisig has begun to slowly regain movement in parts of his body.

Want a chicken? B.C. farm offers egg-citing opportunity

Rent chickens for farm fresh eggs without the commitment; free delivery offered for Kelowna and Vernon.

Family of Wendy Ladner-Beaudry marks anniversary of B.C. woman’s murder

Homicide investigators believe the attack was random and police have never said how the mother of two died

Investigation, cleanup continues after fuel tanker crash in B.C. Interior

50,000 litres of fuel spilled into Salmo River

Most Read