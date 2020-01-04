KAM Productions screenshot.

VIDEO: Abbotsford fire crews knock out house fire in midst of windstorm

Crews responded to reports just after 9:30 p.m., quickly douse flames threatening nearby houses

In the midst of last night’s windstorm, Abbotsford fire crews quickly extinguished a house fire which threatened to spread to nearby homes.

Just after 9:30 p.m., Jan. 3, firefighters responded to reports of the fire located on the corner of Cordova Avenue and Catalina Crescent.

Abbotsford police set up a wide perimeter around the property while fire crews worked to knock down the flames.

An Abbotsford News stringer on scene said the fire appeared to have started on the back deck of the property and all occupants were evacuated safely.

