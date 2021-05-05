VIDEO: 60 SpaceX Starlink satellites spotted across Metro Vancouver skies

The satellites were launched into orbit on May 4 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida

SpaceX’s recently launched 60 Starlink satellites were spotted orbiting Earth over Metro Vancouver skies May 4. (Reddit/604-Guy)

The same day SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched 60 Starlink satellites into orbit people spotted them crawling across Metro Vancouver skies.

Social media users, including one in White Rock, posted footage of the celestial string of lights the night of May 4.

The rocket, which blasted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida shortly after noon, marked the company’s 13th launch this year.

U.S. aerospace manufacturer Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has been working to fill its initial internet constellation of 1,440 broadband satellites.

The Starlink satellites are being launched as part of a plan to provide cheap, faster internet across the globe.

The devices are said to be 60 times closer to Earth than traditional satellites.

SpaceX has yet to set a date for the launch of its broadband services.



