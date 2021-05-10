VIDEO: 1 person arrested in Maple Ridge crash; witnesses describe possible road rage

Police have southbound lanes blocked along 227 Street at Dewdney Trunk Road. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

An crash Monday afternoon had 227 Street blocked by police south of Dewdney Trunk Road.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene at about 1:15 p.m. to discover parts of a vehicle strewn across the road.

Witnesses say they saw a silver pickup truck pushing a mid-sized SUV along Dewdney Trunk Road.

First responders had to help a woman into a lawn chair at the intersection.

Witnesses also described it as a road-rage incident that started in the parking lot outside Walmart in the Haney Place Mall.

They described the vehicles speeding quickly out of the parking lot and north along 224 Street to Dewdney Trunk Road, bumping cars the whole time.

Both vehicles came to a stop at 119 Avenue and 227 Street.

One person has been taken into custody by police.

• More to follow as information becomes available.

Maple Ridge