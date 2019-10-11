Victoria terminal sees sailing waits for BC Ferries headed into Thanksgiving long weekend

The union representing BC Ferries employees says 82% of its members have been abused. (Black Press Media files)

  • Oct. 11, 2019 6:00 p.m.
  • News

Swartz Bay lead the way on a traditionally busy Thanksgiving weekend at BC Ferries.

Long weekends tend to be the time a voice urges those driving on the boat to edge up within three inches of the vehicle in front of them and even walk-on passengers are advised to arrive early.

The terminal in North Saanich led the way Friday early with a two-sailing wait by 4 p.m. By 6 p.m. the terminal was down to a one-sailing wait.

RELATED: BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

BC Ferries predicts Friday and Monday from noon through 6 p.m. to be busiest this weekend at Swartz Bay.

That proved true Friday afternoon, with the 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. sailings sold out for those headed for Vancouver from Victoria. By by 6 p.m. the 7 p.m. was 90 per cent sold and the 8 p.m. headed toward 70 per cent full.

At Tsawwassen, the 4 p.m bound for Victoria was also sold out starting the one-sailing trend of the afternoon.

That remained steady through the evening – by 6 p.m. the 7 p.m. was 85 per cent sold and the 8 p.m. headed toward 70 per cent.

The final three sailings from Tsawassen to the Southern Gulf Islands all topped out beyond 90 per cent full well before the first sailed at 4:05 p.m. Sailings headed for Duke Point were all beyond 80 per cent full by 4 p.m.

Horseshoe Bay in Vancouver had a one-sailing wait across its destinations Friday afternoon while the Nanaimo’s Departure Bay left no riders behind.

Follow the current conditions here. BC Ferries expects Monday to be a repeat of busy routes.


