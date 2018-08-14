Police say women working in Victoria businesses have been targets of unwanted, sexually explicit phone calls (Pexel)

Victoria police say explicit calls continue to target women

Over 50 reports of unwanted, sexually explicit calls have come in

Victoria police say that inappropriate calls targeting women working in downtown Victoria have continued since they first put out a warning in early July.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday morning, police confirmed that they have received over 50 complaints from women working in Victoria, who are receiving unwanted, sexually explicit anonymous phone calls.

In earlier incidents, police found enough similarity between the calls that they thought the same man could be responsible for all of them, but that has not been confirmed for the more numerous calls, which have been reported province-wide.

Police are asking anyone who has a similar experience to write down the time and date of the call, and make notes of exactly what he said and anything identifying or unique about his voice. They are asking women to record the calls when safe and possible to do so, and to call police at the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or to call anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Delta police secure 94 charges in dial-a-dope bust

Just Posted

Man facing seven charges after alleged threats at Surrey restaurant

Surrey RCMP say incident at Whalley business was ‘very traumatic’ for customers and employees

Record turnout for Five Corners concert in White Rock

Abba/Elton John/Billy Joel salute attracts an estimated 4,500 people

Witchazel rocks again with CD of ‘Lost Tapes’ from band’s ’80s glory days

Surrey bar a stage for ‘Cancer Killer Rock Party’ on Aug. 30

Delta police secure 94 charges in dial-a-dope bust

Seven people with ties to the Red Scorpion gang are facing drug and firearm charges

Early success sees Clayton farmers’ market looking to grow

The first half of the season exceeded expectations, and now the market could go to once a week

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Police chiefs call for stricter controls on pill presses to fight opioids

Canada’s police chiefs are urging Ottawa to beef up its fight against the opioid scourge by closely vetting people who import pill presses

Hot, dry conditions forces drought rating to highest level on Vancouver Island

The province says Vancouver Island is under Stage 4 drought conditions

Victoria police say explicit calls continue to target women

Over 50 reports of unwanted, sexually explicit calls have come in

‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

B.C. creator’s Milkshake Burger makes its debut at the PNE

From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

The fair runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3

Get involved in the Great Canadian Bumble Bee Count

Environmental organization develops app to help with the nationwide count

Pesticides linked to bee deaths will be phased out in Canada, sources say

Neonicotinoids, or neonics, are a class of pesticides used by farmers and hobby gardeners alike

Wildfire smoke blankets B.C. and Alberta, prompting air quality advisories

About 25 new wildfires were sparked between Monday morning and midday Tuesday

Most Read