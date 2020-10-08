Victims sought after alleged pimp arrested in Surrey

Pierre-André Baptiste was arrested at the request of a Montreal-based police service

Police are asking potential victims of Pierre-André Baptiste to come forward. (Police handout)

A Montreal-based police service are asking potential victims to come forward after an alleged pimp Pierre-André Baptiste was arrested in Surrey.

In a news release issued Thursday (Oct. 8), police say the Surrey RCMP arrested Baptiste in the city Sept. 24 for engaging in the sexual exploitation of a 25-year-old woman. Surrey officers made the arrest at the request of the Équipe intégrée de lutte contre le proxénétisme (EILP).

“The investigators have reason to believe this pimp might have other victims in Montreal and in other cities across Canada,” the release states.

Baptiste appeared at the Saint-Jérôme, Que. courthouse last Thursday to answer to several charges, including human trafficking, pimping, assault and material benefit from the provision of sexual services, the release says.

Baptiste, who uses the alias Boulou, is described by police as a 30-year-old Black man with black hair, black eyes. He is 5’9”, weights 200 pounds, has both his ears pierced and has various tattoos, including two tears under his right eye, a cross under his left eye and the inscription Boulou on his right arm.

Anyone who may have been a victim or knows a potential victim of Pierre-André Baptiste is asked to contact their local police station, or contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously at 514-393-1133.

The release can be found here.