Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from B.C. adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

Mounties are looking for a couple of robbers who set their sights on a sex shop and all of its bounty.

RCMP received a 911 emergency call Jan. 22 at 7:38 p.m., of a robbery that had just been committed at Wild Kingdom located in the 500 block of Lawrence Avenue in downtown Kelowna. Police learned that two men, each with their faces covered and one brandishing a firearm, entered the store and demanded cash from the two employees on site.

“There were no customers inside the business at the time of the robbery,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release. “Once inside, the suspects proceeded to retrieve the employee’s cellular phones, physically restrain them and secure them in a back room.”

READ ALSO: RCMP NAIL ALLEGED SEX TOY THIEF

The culprits reportedly fled from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and a selection of adult sex toys.

Once the suspects fled, the store employees were able to break free of their restraints and call 911.

“Both female victims sustained minor injuries related to being physically restrained,” said O’Donaghey. “They have each been offered help from RCMP Victim Services.”

RCMP set up an area of containment and a Kelowna RCMP Police Service Dog was called to the scene to assist with a search for the suspects who were not located.

Both suspects were described to police as Caucasian males, in their late 20s or early 30s, standing approximately 5-foot-10, of slim build, each wearing a pair of gloves with their faces covered with a balaclava. One of the males, who reportedly had green eyes, wore a grey hoodie and a pair of jeans, while the other wore a black hoodie and a dark coloured pair of pants.

Businesses in the vicinity are asked to review any surveillance footage which may have captured the suspects as they arrived in the area or fled after committing the robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, by leaving an online tip at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Residents react to Ocean Park laboratory relocation

Just Posted

‘Conquer the Carpet’ at Cloverdale Fairgrounds this weekend

Outlaw RC’s indoor, off-road RC racing challenge takes place on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 in Cloverdale

LETTER: Without a doubt, LRT is the best system for Surrey

Surrey Board of Trade CEO makes case for light rail in a letter to Mayors’ Council chair Derek Corrigan

EXCLUSIVE: A first look inside Surrey’s new Civic Hotel, with video

B.C.-themed floors in the 144-room, Marriott-branded hotel, due open in March

Vehicle has flipped over at 64th Avenue and 138th Street in Surrey

Police have blocked all eastbound traffic on 64 Avenue at King George Boulevard

‘Restless night’ for Semiahmoo First Nation after tsunami warning

Alaska earthquake puts Semiahmoo First Nation on notice

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from B.C. adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close, union says

Locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Mission slated to shut

Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

Alarm sounds in Port Alberni but not at the DND base in Esquimalt

Five charged in bid to shut pop-up pot market in Vancouver’s Robson Square

Marijuana flower, edibles, money and some weapons were seized as part of weekend raid

Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Mike Babcock, from Saskatoon, guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008

Bell Canada alerts customers who may be affected by latest data breach

Federal Office of the Privacy Commissioner said it had been notified

‘The tsunami alarm failed my household’: North Coast residents concerned over sirens, alerts

People living in northern communities share how they learned about Tuesday’s tsunami warning

Snowboarder dies at Vancouver Island ski resort

Death at Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Most Read