Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT says investigators need dash cam footage from people who were in the area of a murder last Friday in Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Victim was fatally shot with kids in backseat after party at Langley Chuck E. Cheese

IHIT is asking drivers with dash cam footage to come forward

A Surrey man’s children were inside his car when he was shot and killed Friday following a family party at Langley’s Chuck E. Cheese, IHIT has confirmed.

Ravinder Singh Sandhu, a 42-year-old Surrey man, died recently after being taken to hospital in critical condition Friday following the shooting, said Sgt. Frank Jang, spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Sandhu was shot inside his vehicle at about 9:30 p.m. with his two children, both under the age of 10, in the car with him. Neither child was injured, said Jang, and there were no other adults in the car.

“We believe somebody intended to end his life that night, and they did.”

Sandhu and his children had been attending a party at Chuck E. Cheese near 64th Avenue and 200th Street. Other family and friends of Sandhu’s had been at the event, Jang said.

The family has been offered resources through Victim Services for the children.

The shooting was targeted, and Jang said Sandhu was known to police, but could not provide further details.

“We’re still looking further into his past,” he said.

The brazen shooting at a time when the area was busy with people attending restaurants, and with children in the car, could have resulted in more people being shot, Jang said.

“We are so fortunate that these bullets didn’t hit anyone else,” Jang said.

He urged witnesses or people who could offer surveillance video to come forward, particularly dash cam videos. It’s urgent to do that soon, Jang said, because many dash cam devices write over old footage after a certain amount of time.

“If you have that information, I know it’s been a few days now, we need people to check their dash cam video.”

READ MORE: Man shot near Chuck E. Cheese parking lot in Langley dies, IHIT confirms

crimeHomicideIHITLangleyLangley RCMPRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Langley RCMP are investigating a shooting at a shopping centre in the 6300 block of 200th Street. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Surrey RCMP looking for restaurant robbery suspect
Next story
Surrey council denies motion to delay policing transition and seek First Nations consultation

Just Posted

Cloverdale Chamber director chats about his recent sports mission to Uganda

Scott Wheatley talks umpiring, traffic, orphanages, and a baby

Free activities on Family Day weekend in Surrey

Geocache Treasure Hunt and other events planned

Surrey RCMP looking for restaurant robbery suspect

The robbery happened July 9, 2019 at 4:40 p.m., in the 12800-block of 76th Avenue

Jazz festival will welcome 2,000 student musicians to Surrey school

Event returns to Sullivan Heights Secondary on Feb. 21-22

Surrey council supports Locke’s warming shelter motion

Brenda Locke asks city staff to ‘immediately work on an option’ to provide warming centre in North Surrey this winter

VIDEO: Dentists worried about shortage of masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Feds: ‘There are a lot of people wearing masks who don’t need to wear masks’

Fear, boredom and adventure on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Still another week or more of quarantine on Diamond Princess due to coronavirus outbreak

Victim was fatally shot with kids in backseat after party at Langley Chuck E. Cheese

IHIT is asking drivers with dash cam footage to come forward

Breaking: Pipeline protests stop West Coast Express

No eastbound runs Thursday afternoon: TransLink

Valentine’s is the biggest day of the year to sell flowers in B.C.

Men should pre-order ahead of time Valentine’s Day, but they don’t

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

Man posts 2019 letter resigning from military after latest RCMP enforcement of pipeline order

Daryn Forsyth said he could no longer serve a Crown whose actions he disagreed with

Time is up for downtown Chilliwack’s iconic clock tower

Five Corners landmark to be refurbished over the weekend at the end of its life

CN shuts down eastern rail network, Via service due to anti-pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Most Read