Police have identified 21 year-old Shemar Jack of Toronto as the victim of a fatal shooting in Richmond Oct. 2. (Courtesy of IHIT)

Victim of fatal Richmond shooting identified as 21-year-old Toronto man: police

Shooting believed to have been targeted and gang-related

A young Toronto man has been identified as the victim of what is believed to have been a gang-related fatal shooting in Richmond Sunday (Oct. 2).

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says 21-year-old Shemar Jack of Toronto was the person killed. He and another man who was injured were shot at just past 11 p.m. on Sunday in the 8000-block of Sunnymede Crescent.

The next morning, police found a burned-out vehicle in the 17000-block of 92 Avenue in Surrey. It’s a pattern police have seen across the Lower Mainland in relation to gang activity.

Indeed, investigators in this case say they believe the shooting was targeted and gang-related.

They say they are identifying Jack in hopes of furthering the investigation and convincing anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who was in the 8100-block of Sunnymede Crescent between 10:00 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 2, or the 17000-block of 92 Avenue in Surrey between 6:00 and 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 3, is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Pop-up banner image