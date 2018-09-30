A sign that Meaghan Lind-Petersen said was hanging near where a dog was allegedly poisoned in North Vancouver Friday. (Meaghan Lind-Petersen/Facebook)

Vet nurse warns dog owners after alleged dog poisoning in North Vancouver

The dog had licked a rock near a threatening sign before having multiple seizures

A vet nurse is warning dog owners after she treated a possibly poisoned dog that had gone on a walk near a threatening sign on Friday.

Meaghan Lind-Petersen, who works at the North Burnaby Pet Hospital, posted on social media that the dog and its owner had been on a walk near Lionsgate Christian Academy in North Vancouver on Friday afternoon.

“Approximately 45 minutes later the dog suffered several seizures and is now ataxic (unable to move),” Lind-Petersen said.

“The owner had noticed that the dog had licked a brown substance on a large rock.”

A dog owner said her dog was poisoned after licking a brown substance off a rock in North Vancouver Friday. (Meaghan Lind-Petersen/Facebook)

Lind-Petersen said the substance looked like “bacon bits covering up a white powdery substance…. which mean this dog and other dogs are intentionally being poisoned.”

According to Lind-Petersen, the dog and its owner were walking near a sign that said “Dead dogs don’t s**t.”

“Please be wary of this area and all areas,” she said.

“We live amongst some sick people.”

RCMP did not immediately return a request for comment.

