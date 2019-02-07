Western Canada Marine Response Corp. works on bunker fuel spill in Vancouver’s English Bay from the bulk freighter MV Marathassa, April 2015. (WCMRC)

Vessel that spilled fuel into English Bay in Vancouver acquitted of all charges

MV Marathassa discharged a harmful pollutant into the waters of English Bay in 2015

A British Columbia provincial court has acquitted a vessel on all charges over its spill of 2,700 litres of bunker fuel into Vancouver’s English Bay.

In a 77-page ruling released Thursday, Judge Kathryn Denhoff says the MV Marathassa discharged a harmful pollutant into the waters of English Bay and says four migratory birds were smeared with oil in April 2015.

But her ruling says the Marathassa exercised due diligence and the discharge was caused by two unforeseeable shipbuilder defects on the new vessel, which had only been in operation for three weeks.

It says the defects were only discovered as a result of the leak and were not foreseeable to external shipbuilding auditors nor to two experienced Transport Canada inspectors, who inspected the vessel in a search for the source of the leak.

The Marathassa also had extensive pollution prevention systems in place and had conducted a comprehensive crew training program aimed at safety and pollution prevention that covered spills.

The ruling says the Marathassa’s crew also implemented its pollution emergency plan by taking samples of the fuel oil in the water and helping with containment.

“As a result, the Marathassa is acquitted of all charges,” the ruling says.

“The Marathassa also took all reasonable steps to avoid the fuel oil spill on April 8, 2015.”

The City of Vancouver filed a federal court claim in April against the owner of the Marathassa, saying it still hadn’t received compensation for about $550,000 it spent on response efforts.

In March, the B.C. Court of Appeal ruled that Alassia Newships Management Inc., the Greek company that operated the vessel and employed its crew, was not properly served a summons notice so the trial proceeded only against the Marathassa.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Delta woman on hook for rollover crash after letting impaired man drive her rented car
Next story
B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

Just Posted

Surrey clinic for South Asians struggling with substance abuse expands hours

Roshni Clinic recently moved to a location across from Surrey Memorial Hospital

Delta woman on hook for rollover crash after letting impaired man drive her rented car

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. doesn’t have to cover the bill, judge decides

North Delta artist’s work showcases whimsy and social commentary

Barbara Roden’s series Westcoast Whimsy includes a painting inspired by the Charlottesville protests

White Rock singer in Searchlight contest

Richard Tichelman is in the running with his original song Big House

Surrey using civic space to house homeless for first time as cold snap continues

Surrey Councillor Brenda Locke says more civic spaces could open this week

Surrey schools to train students in CPR

10 schools in the district to teach CPR every year

ICBC expecting $1.18 billion annual loss as new injury caps take effect

Injury lawyers ramping up opposition to minor injury tribunal

North Delta happening: week of Feb. 7

Events, courses and clubs listings for North Delta

More charges laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in B.C.’s north

The investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015

Apple releases update to stop FaceTime eavesdropping

A bug had allowed callers to activate another person’s microphone remotely

Canada’s housing market ‘vulnerable’ even as Toronto cools: CMHC

Organization says it’s the tenth straight quarter with this assessment

Fraser Valley mom travels to Beirut to visit abducted kids

Shelley Beyak of Abbotsford urges prime minister to intervene in matter

VIDEO: Third defeat over Prince George in less than a week for Vancouver Giants

Bowen Byram’s third OT win of the season lifts the G-Men over the Cougars

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

Most Read