The ‘MV Spudnik’ in a photo posted to Canadian Coast Guard’s Twitter page on Monday. (Photo: twitter.com/CoastGuardCAN)

Vessel deemed pollution threat to be removed from river near Surrey

‘MV Spudnik’ has been moored in Fraser River since 2014, according to feds

An abandoned vessel deemed a pollution threat is being removed from an area of the Fraser River near Surrey.

The Canadian Coast Guard is working to remove MV Spudnik from the waterway to “permanently resolve the threat posed by the vessel to prevent any long-term impacts,” according to a news release posted to the federal government’s website.

“A recent assessment of the vessel determined that there are imminent risks of pollution threat, hull corrosion, possible sinking and fire,” according to the release. “In order to prevent future costs to the environment, the Fraser River and surrounding communities, we are acting now to permanently remove this threat of pollution, and safety risk.”

The Coast Guard, in partnership with contractor Marine Recycling Corporation, aims to “assess various options to safely dismantle and remove the vessel from the marine environment. Removal of the vessel is expected to be complete in the spring. The Coast Guard will monitor the vessel throughout the process, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.”

(story continues below)

The Spudnik has been moored in its current location in the Fraser River since 2014, according to the news release.

“Bulk pollutants were originally removed from the vessel in 2014; however, the 2019 assessment of the vessel has determined there is an immediate risk of hull corrosion, sinking, fire and further pollution,” says the post.

“Naval architects, salvage leads and safety specialists are conducting detailed inspections of the vessel to determine various options for the safe removal of the vessel.”

Abandoned and vessels can pose a serious problem for our coastal communities, stated Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, who said the MV Spudnik is no exception. “I have been a strong advocate for a real solution to this problem that is present right across the country, and I am confident in the Canadian Coast Guard’s swift action to remove this vessel from the Fraser River while proactively addressing the threat of pollution.”


