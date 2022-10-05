Vernon man assaulted while counter-protesting anti-COVID rally

RCMP looking for witnesses to incident that sent pandemic believer to hospital

Korry Zepik said his head was pushed into the pavement while he was protesting against the anti-COVID crowd Oct. 1 in Vernon. (Contributed)

A man who has been attending anti-vax and anti-COVID mandate rallies at a Vernon park for weeks as a counter-protester is alleging that a member of the group assaulted him.

Every weekend for the last 14 weeks, Korry Zepik has stood alongside those who have commandeered the Polson Park fountain at the corner of Highway 97 and 25th Avenue.

Unlike those carrying signs claiming the pandemic is a hoax or that vaccinations kill, Zepik’s sign reads: “COVID is not a plot.”

The group of approximately 25 who gather at the corner have told Zepik to leave many times, in many different ways, he said.

But those upset with him being there went too far last weekend, said Zepik, who claims he was assaulted and ended up in the hospital.

“Last week everything went without a hitch and this week they started giving me a hard time about my air horn.”

Zepik said he was pushed into traffic multiple times and someone vandalized his signs before an altercation ensued.

Someone was about to spray paint the sign he was holding when Zepik said he grabbed the man’s hand to stop him and the two ended up falling into a lane of traffic.

“He took his hand on the left side of my head and smashed my right side of my head onto the pavement,” said Zepik, who was dazed but not unconscious.

“Then he started hitting me.”

A woman, according to Zepik, was able to yell at the man to get him to stop before he took off.

A witness helped Zepik to a safe spot while they awaited paramedics, who he said advised him to get a CT scan for his head.

Police also attended the incident and took statements from those who would give them, and also made an arrest.

“A 52-year old Vernon man was arrested for assault by the responding officers,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “After a brief period in custody, the man was released at the scene and is expected to appear in court at a later date.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2022-17653.

Zepik believes police have identified the alleged assault suspect and Zepik would like to press charges.

“Not only was I assaulted, but my signs were vandalized. It shouldn’t come to that.”

Despite the incident, Zepik is not ready to relinquish his spot on the corner in a counter protest.

“I will be back Saturday.”

READ MORE: Ringo a no-go: COVID-10 cancels All-Starr performance in Penticton

READ MORE: North Okanagan advance polling begins

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultCOVID-19RCMPVernon

 

Korry Zepik said his head was pushed into the pavement while he was protesting against the anti-COVID crowd Oct. 1 in Vernon. (Contributed)

Korry Zepik said his head was pushed into the pavement while he was protesting against the anti-COVID crowd Oct. 1 in Vernon. (Contributed)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sims accuses Dhaliwal of collecting pay as MP while campaigning to be next Surrey mayor
Next story
Improperly assembled oil filter cause of Fort St. John Snowbird crash: report

Just Posted

Vijay Naidu, Surrey Food Bank’s communications and community partnerships manager, with dwindling supplies of baby formula at the food bank’s warehouse in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
‘Baby Room’ shelves are empty at Surrey Food Bank as formula shortage lingers

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey mayoral candidate slams rivals’ promises as ‘not believable’

Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) said a video released Wednesday, Oct. 5 shows “stressed and frightened animals being roughly handled” at rodeos in Langley and Chilliwack. The video drew criticism from organizers of the events, who said the footage showed eagerness, not fear, on the part of the animals. (VHS video)
VIDEO: Vancouver Humane Society releases anti-rodeo video

Sukh Dhaliwal, left, and Jinny Sims are running to become Surrey’s mayor in the 2022 municipal election. Vote day is Oct. 15. (Now-Leader file photos)
Sims accuses Dhaliwal of collecting pay as MP while campaigning to be next Surrey mayor

Pop-up banner image