Samuel and Madelaine Emerson. (Surrey RCMP photos)

Verdict in Cloverdale youth pastor’s sex-assault trial set for Nov. 13

Charges against Samuel and Madelaine Emerson were announced in October 2017

A verdict in the case of the former Cloverdale youth pastor and his wife who were charged following allegations of sexual assault, is expected on Nov. 13 in Surrey.

Court officials confirmed Thursday that the decision date was set Wednesday (Sept. 4), at the conclusion of the trial of Samuel and Madelaine Emerson in Surrey Provincial Court.

RCMP announced charges against the South Surrey parents in October 2017. The following March, both accused entered pleas of not guilty. A trial, set for 12 days, got underway this past April.

READ MORE: First day of trial for former Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Samuel Emerson was tried on five counts of sexual assault, two counts of touching a young person for a sexual purpose and one count of sexual interference of a person under 16.

Madelaine Emerson was tried on two counts of sexual assault, one count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose and one count of threatening to kill someone.

Madelaine was alleged to have been party to some assaults and to have facilitated others, including driving victims to the pharmacy to purchase Plan B and birth control.

The assaults are alleged to have happened between 2013 and 2017, at the Emerson family home and at the Cowichan River Bible Camp.

READ MORE: Former camper claims sexual abuse at Cowichan River Bible Camp

Any information that could reveal the identity of alleged victims or witnesses is protected by a publication ban.

