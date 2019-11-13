Samuel and Madelaine Emerson. (Surrey RCMP photos)

Verdict expected today in sex assault trial of former Cloverdale youth pastor, wife

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson were charged in 2017 for alleged offences involving minors

A verdict is expected today in the case of a former Cloverdale youth pastor and his wife who were charged following allegations of sexual assault.

RCMP announced charges against the South Surrey couple – Samuel Emerson and Madelaine Emerson – in October 2017. The following March, both accused entered pleas of not guilty. A trial, set for 12 days, got underway this past April in Surrey Provincial Court. It concluded Sept. 4.

READ MORE: First day of trial for former Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Samuel Emerson was tried on five counts of sexual assault, two counts of touching a young person for a sexual purpose and one count of sexual interference of a person under 16.

Madelaine Emerson was tried on two counts of sexual assault, one count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose and one count of threatening to kill someone.

Madelaine was alleged to have been party to some assaults and to have facilitated others, including driving victims to the pharmacy to purchase Plan B and birth control.

The assaults are alleged to have happened between 2013 and 2017, at the Emerson family home and at the Cowichan River Bible Camp.

Any information that could reveal the identity of alleged victims or witnesses is protected by a publication ban.


Most Read