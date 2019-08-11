Vehicles burn at north Surrey auto recycling yard

Fire crews were called to the 10700 block of Scott Road Saturday night after several scrapped vehicles caught fire at an auto recycling yard.
The blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the business, located near Old Yale Road, and took around a dozen firefighters just over an hour to extinguish, according to a witness on scene.
So far, there is no word on a cause, but the business was closed at the time of the fire.
A fire broke out at an auto recycler in the 10700 block of Scott Road on Saturday night. About a dozen firefighters spent just over an hour knocking down the blaze. Shane MacKichen photos
