Vehicles abandoned in Hwy 7 mudslides available for pickup in Agassiz: MOTI

The CRCC parking lot is nearly full in Agassiz as abandoned vehicles stand ready to be picked up following the Highway 7 mudslides. (Adam Louis/Observer)The CRCC parking lot is nearly full in Agassiz as abandoned vehicles stand ready to be picked up following the Highway 7 mudslides. (Adam Louis/Observer)
A number of vehicles hauled from the mudslide area were caked with mud and many showed signs they had been left overnight. A security vehicle patrolled the rows of the parking lot. (Adam Louis/Observer)A number of vehicles hauled from the mudslide area were caked with mud and many showed signs they had been left overnight. A security vehicle patrolled the rows of the parking lot. (Adam Louis/Observer)

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has laid out guidelines to get stranded Highway 7 travelers back to their vehicles.

Abandoned vehicles were towed to the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre at 6660 Pioneer Avenue in Agassiz. They can be picked up between noon and 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.

Contact Reliable Towing in advance at 1-888-463-8621 or 604-856-8621.

“Due to high call volumes, owners are asked to please be patient when trying to find out information about their vehicles,” said a brief news statement from MOTI.

Owners will be required to show government-issued picture ID to pick up their vehicles.

Very early on Friday morning, crews spent several hours moving the abandoned vehicles stranded by the mudslide between Hope and Agassiz. By mid-morning, the CRCC’s parking lot was still mostly full. While the vehicles at the CRCC had clearly been through rough, muddy weather, most appeared to be intact and relatively undamaged.

