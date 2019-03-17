Vehicle plows through White Rock business

A vehicle crashed into White Rock’s Kidazzles (1253 Johnston Rd.) Sunday afternoon.

Tavis Knox sent Peace Arch News a photo on Instagram Sunday, which shows a vehicle inside the business, which was vacant at the time.

Knox said he and his girlfriend’s father were in the area when the incident unfolded, which was approximately 12 p.m.

”The cop told my girlfriend’s dad that she hit his car and then panicked and went through the store,” Knox wrote to PAN.

Knox said the woman driving the car, who appeared to be 40 to 50 years old, didn’t seem to be injured.

A vehicle crashed into White Rock’s Kidazzles business. (Tavis Knox photo)

