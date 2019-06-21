A vehicle incident heading southbound on Highway 99, between Highway 91 and the Serpentine River Bridge, has blocked two lanes Friday (June 21). (Image: Drive BC webcam)

‘Vehicle incident’ stalls traffic on Highway 99 in Surrey

Drive BC says to expect ‘significant’ delays

A vehicle incident heading southbound on Highway 99, between Highway 91 and the Serpentine River Bridge, has blocked two lanes Friday afternoon (June 21).

Drive BC says the left lanes heading southbound and northbound are blocked.

“Significant” delays are expected, with an assessment in progress.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Father and son unveil reconciliation pole in B.C. on Indigenous Peoples Day

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag on Monday

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

Delta amateur radio enthusiasts to gather for 24-hour Field Day this weekend

Delta Amateur Radio Society will be making contact all over North America, and maybe even the world

Surrey students create anti-vape posters for district-wide contest

Posters will be displayed in schools

City of Surrey looks to create ‘visionary’ long-term transportation plan

Staff seek council’s approval to update the 2008 Transportation Strategic Plan with long-term goals

Surrey looks to tweak its social policy committee ‘to be more inclusive’

City council will vote on the proposed changes Monday night

VIDEO: Father and son unveil reconciliation pole in B.C. on Indigenous Peoples Day

MP Jody Wilson-Raybould, a member of the We Wai Kai Nation on Vancouver Island, was at the event

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll

Twenty-two per cent of British Columbians said they aren’t sure if the pipeline will be built or not

B.C. university professor gets seven-year sentence in Slovakia

TRU instructor David Scheffel was found guilty of sexual abuse and illegal weapon possession

Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for many in B.C.

Cycles of substance abuse and tragedy linked to colonial policies

Most Read