UPDATE: Vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 in Coquitlam cleared

Earlier the centre and left lanes were blocked in the area

The centre and left lanes just west of the Brunette Exit were blocked westbound on the Trans Canada Highway the morning of Friday, March, 5, 2021. (Drive BC)

An earlier vehicle incident westbound on the Trans Canada Highway in Coquitlam has been cleared.

The centre and left lanes just west of the Brunette Exit were blocked, according to the Ministry of Transportation who first reported the incident just before 6 a.m. Friday.

Emergency crews did attend the scene.

At 7:30 a.m. the ministry reported the area was cleared.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle Incident WB at Brunette Is all clear now #Coquitlam #SurreyBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 5, 2021

