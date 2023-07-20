Agassiz RCMP is investigating three vehicle fires from Tuesday morning (July 18) in Rosedale as arson. / Vladvictoria - Pixabay Photo

Agassiz RCMP is investigating three vehicle fires from Tuesday morning (July 18) in Rosedale as arson. / Vladvictoria - Pixabay Photo

Vehicle fires near Agassiz suspected as arson: RCMP

Three vehicle fires from Tuesday morning are being investigated as arson by Agassiz RCMP

Agassiz RCMP is investigating three vehicle fires set on Tuesday morning (July 18) as arson.

Police responded to a call about vehicles on fire shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday along with Agassiz and Popkum fire departments on the 10200 block of Royalwood Boulevard in Rosedale.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that these fires were deliberately set and that this was a targeted incident,” Upper Fraser Valley RCMP’s Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said in a news release. “It is extremely fortunate that fire crews were able to contain the fire to the vehicles and it did not spread to the nearby residence.”

Those with information or surveillance footage are asked to call the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211 and reference UFVRD File #2023-28798.

@MissionRecord
newstips@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. ports in limbo as union removes weekend strike notice
Next story
VIDEO: Playful black bear beats down B.C. critter cam

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP have put out an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton who were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
AMBER ALERT: Search for 2 missing children, mother continues across B.C.

Surrey firefighters tackle a series of blazes Monday (July 17) along the railroad tracks in South Westminster. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
OUR VIEW: Surrey contemplations on fire and water

White Rock’s Lovarra (also know as Corinne Friesen) has been nominated as singer songwriter of the year in the Fraser Valley Music Awards. (Contributed photo)
Peninsula singers recognized with nominations

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton. (Submitted photo: BC RCMP)
Amber Alert continues for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna