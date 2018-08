Surrey RCMP say no injuries were reported

A vehicle crashed through a fence off 24 Avenue near Croydon Drive Tuesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey RCMP say there were no injuries after a two-vehicle collision sent an SUV over a curb and through a fence on 24 Avenue near Croydon Drive Tuesday afternoon.

The collision, which occurred feet away from a bus stop bench on the north side of 24 Avenue, happened at approximately 3 p.m.

As of 3:45 p.m., RCMP and Surrey Fire Service had closed one lane of westbound traffic.