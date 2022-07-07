Vehicle crashes into hydro pole in South Surrey leading to road closure: RCMP

Surrey RCMP say a single-vehicle crash in South Surrey has led to a road closure on 184 Street.
A release from Surrey RCMP said 184 Street, between 32 and 40 avenues, is closed following a collision when a vehicle hit a hydro pole.
The release noted that BC Hydro was on scene just before 5 a.m., adding the road closure “will be in effect for the morning and possibly into the afternoon.”
BC Hydro’s outage map shows crews were still on site just after 7 a.m., and 142 customers are affected.
For more info on the outage, click here.
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter