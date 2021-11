Witness said collision didn’t appear to be serious

Traffic was delayed near 16 Avenue and 152 Street Monday morning after a multiple vehicle collision. (Contributed photo)

Traffic is delayed near 16 Avenue and 152 Street this morning after a multi-vehicle collision in the intersection.

A witness on scene told Peace Arch News the collision occurred at approximately 8:50 a.m. Monday (Nov. 8).

The witness said multiple vehicles were involved, and there didn’t appear to be any serious injuries.

Traffic in all directions is temporarily delayed while emergency responders attend to the scene.