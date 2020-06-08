Surrey RCMP photo

Vehicle check leads to ‘significant’ drug bust in Surrey

Cops credit ‘hard work and a keen eye’

Surrey Mounties say they seized “suspected” cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and $20,000, a baton, bear spray and a knife during a vehicle stop in Guildford.

A man and woman were arrested but charges have not been laid as the investigation continues.

Police say “hard work and a keen eye” resulted in this “significant” seizure.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle idling in the parking lot of a gas station near 168th Street and 96th Avenue on June 2, and decided to check it out.

“As the investigation progressed, officers located and seized a substantial amount of drugs including suspected cocaine, heroin, and heroin/fentanyl,” Sidhu said. “Officers also located and seized approximately $20,000 in cash, bear mace, as well as a baton, and knife.

“This seizure is a great example of proactive policing by our Frontline officers,” Sidhu remarked. “They saw something that looked out of place, they took the time to find out what was going on, and ended up making a significant seizure of illicit drugs and cash from a single vehicle.”

