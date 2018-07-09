Workers adjust a road sign announcing a 120 km/h speed limit. file photo

Variable speed limits coming to some B.C. highways

The variable limits are expected to be in operation next summer, at an estimated cost of $25 million

New technology is being installed to allow for variable speed limits along two of British Columbia’s busiest stretches of highway in an effort to reduce crashes.

The B.C. government says installation begins this week for a congestion-based speed limit system on a 24-kilometre section of Highway 1 through Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

The area is notorious for a high number of rear-end crashes, and the government says the changes will allow for a lower speed limit to slow down traffic before it reaches a stop-and-go situation.

The second system will be installed on Highway 3 between Hope and the junction at Highway 5, where the speed limit along a seven-kilometre stretch will be based on weather.

The Transportation Ministry says it expects the variable limits to be operating by next summer, at an estimated cost of $25 million.

It says in a news release that other jurisdictions outside of Canada have reported about a 10 per cent reduction in serious collisions in zones that include variable speed limits.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Victim, person of interest found, police say, related to woman seen being ‘forcibly confined’ in Surrey car
Next story
B.C. crews sent to help fight devastating wildfires in Ontario, Quebec

Just Posted

Bee beards to return at Cloverdale’s annual Honeybee Festival

Free family event to take place July 14, 15 at Honeybee Centre

Surrey RCMP looking for missing man

Jason Benneke, 31, has been missing since last Thursday

Corvette rolls into White Rock garden

Driver fortunate injuries weren’t more serious: fire chief

RCMP investigate pepper-spray assault in Cloverdale

Two assaults involving pepper spray were reported in Surrey last weekend

Police looking for help to ID suspects in Surrey shooting

It’s related to a shooting one year ago in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton

VIDEO: Dragons win ‘for Raph’ in basketball championship on Surrey court where teen played

In Sunday’s final, local minor pro team beat Oklahoma City squad at Panorama Ridge Secondary gym

Details revealed about 2016 kidnap-torture cases in B.C.

Langley woman sentenced to five years for two abductions

DEA confirms involvement in RCMP’s Ucluelet homicide investigation

“We stay in our lane, which is drug crimes. That’s where we stay.”

Country band happy to return to Cloverdale for cancer-fighting concert

The Washboard Union among performers at Gone Country fundraiser on July 21

B.C. crews sent to help fight devastating wildfires in Ontario, Quebec

Both provinces helped B.C. during the 2017 wildfire season

Keep local government auditor, B.C. small business group says

John Horgan promised to scrap it, ministry now reviewing it

New Fraser Valley pro basketball team set to take flight

CEBL team to announce nickname, logo and colours on July 16

Variable speed limits coming to some B.C. highways

The variable limits are expected to be in operation next summer, at an estimated cost of $25 million

Former Green party candidate on trial for denying Holocaust

Monika Schaefer ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in Alberta’s Yellowhead riding in 2006, 2008 and 2011

Most Read