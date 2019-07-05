Crime Stoppers is looking for a man seen spray painting graffiti on a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge (File contributed/ Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Vandal swims out to spray-paint beacon in Victoria harbour

A man made his way out to a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge with paint

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for a water-friendly graffiti enthusiast after spotting an interesting feat on surveillance.

A man with dark hair and colourful swim trunks was seen swimming out to a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge, climbing up a slippery ladder and spray painting graffiti onto the beacon.

ALSO READ: Crime Stoppers unveils a very Canadian mascot, Anonymoose

“Luckily for us, you were caught on camera and now we are able to share this picture of you as you made your way back to shore,” Crime Stoppers wrote in a Facebook post. “Someone out there will recognize you and they will tell us who you are. We will be seeing you very soon.”

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

There is a cash reward of up to $2,000 for any information which leads to an arrest.

Surrey man loses appeal after stabbing person who called him a ‘goof’

Jason Curtiss Billing claimed he acted in self-defence when he stabbed a Richmond man six times

Here are the four movies shown ‘Under the Stars’ at Surrey’s Holland Park in August

The BIA-planned ‘MUTS’ series has been drawing crowds since 2005

North Delta teen put ‘mental health before hockey,’ now plans return to game

WHL forward Ilijah Colina says depression ‘felt paralyzing’ before he left Prince George team

Candles may be ‘contributing factor’ to Surrey house fire: RCMP

Fire department says ‘somewhere between 7 and 10 people’ were in the house at the time

Surrey’s free ‘Pop Up Junk Drop’ event returns Sunday

City-hosted collection events are organized to help curb illegal dumping in the city

VIDEO: Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Former B.C. nursing instructor banned after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

Carjacking spree results in police pursuits, three arrests in southeastern B.C.

All three individuals face many criminal code charges

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.

No tsunami or damage reported after the aftershocks near Bella Bella, Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii

Vancouver to get 2,300 more daycare spots, but 17,000 spaces needed

Horgan says election promise of $10-a-day care being tested at 53 facilities across B.C.

