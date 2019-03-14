Black Press file photo

Vancouver’s crackdown on short-term rentals getting good results, mayor says

More than 2,000 case files have been opened since new regulations came into effect in September

The City of Vancouver is touting the results of the first six months since its short-term rental regulations came into effect.

Officials have taken actions such as tickets and inspections against more than 800 suspected unauthorized short-term properties so far, opening 2,000 case files, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Operators must have a licence, be operating the rental out of their principal residence, must abide by their landlord or strata rules, and not cause trouble or be unsafe.

In February, a commercial operator of 35 short-term rental listings at two properties was fined $20,000 for one property and has a trial date set for the second. Two more operators have pleaded guilty to violating the short-term rental bylaws and were fined $2,500 each.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart calls that “encouraging” in the results pushing more supply of homes into the long-term rental market.

The city has received more than 750 complaints from the public since the regulations came into effect on Sept. 1, 2018.

To report a potential illegal short-term rental, call 3-1-1, fill out the form here, or submit a report on the VanConnect app.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Most Read