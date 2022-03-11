27-year-old Megan Russell has been charged with assault with a weapon for throwing hot coffee on a Tim Hortons worker in October 2021. (VPD photo)

27-year-old Megan Russell has been charged with assault with a weapon for throwing hot coffee on a Tim Hortons worker in October 2021. (VPD photo)

Vancouver woman arrested for throwing hot coffee on Tim Hortons worker

The assault occurred on Oct. 20, 2021

Vancouver Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman who threw hot coffee on a Tim Hortons worker back in October.

Surveillance video taken at the time shows the employee handing the woman the coffee, she then threw it at the worker’s face for no apparent reason.

“We understand how traumatizing it is when people become victims of random and unprovoked attacks,” says Sergeant Steve Addison. “When these incidents happen, we do everything we can to fully investigate, gather evidence, and identify the people responsible.”

Police say evidence collected during the investigation, including tips received from the public helped them to identify the suspect.

Megan Russell has now been charged with assault with a weapon. The charges have not been proven in court.

