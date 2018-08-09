Vancouver police say Dale Alexander did not return to his halfway house. (Vancouver Police Department handout)

UPDATED: Vancouver sex offender found after failing to return to halfway house

Dale Alexander hasn’t been seen since Aug. 7

UPDATED: Vancouver police say Dale Alexander has been found.

Vancouver police are on the hunt for a sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house this week.

Dale Alexander, 46, was last seen leaving for work on Tuesday morning near East Broadway and Commercial Drive.

Alexander is a two-time federal offender who served nine years for sexual assault causing bodily harm, kidnapping and uttering threats.

He is described a six-foot-tall Metis man with a fair complexion, weighing 190 lbs., with a shaved head, blue eyes, and scars on his forehead and upper right arm. He usually wears glasses.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911 immediately.

Most Read