The Norwegian Bliss docked at Canada Place in Vancouver early Sunday morning. (Katherine Bamford/Twitter)

Vancouver port welcomes largest-ever cruise ship to Canada Place

The Norwegian Bliss can hold up to 6,000 passengers

If you’re headed to Vancouver’s Downtown, get ready for a busy day as the city welcomes its biggest cruise ship to date Sunday.

The Norwegian Bliss arrived at Canada Place in the early hours of Sunday morning to pick up 4,000 new passengers before it continues onwards to Victoria.

After that, the Norwegian Bliss will head to Los Angeles, where it will host Mexican Riviera cruises all winter long.

The cruise ship is the biggest to dock in the city, according to the Port of Metro Vancouver.

It measures 333 metres in length, weighs 168 thousand tons and can hold more than 6,000 people.

The Port urged anyone headed to the area to be cautious, as between the Norwegian Bliss, the Westerdam and the Noordam, 12,000 passengers are expected at the Canada Place terminals.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey home damaged after fire

Just Posted

Surrey home damaged after fire

No one reportedly home at time of blaze

VIDEO: Museum of Surrey hosts grand opening

$15.7-million expansion now open to the public

Transitional housing facility, emergency shelter in Green Timbers coming to Surrey council

Proposal includes 30-bed emergency shelter

Nearly all 26 Delta council hopefuls at first public all-candidates meeting

The 23 mayor and council candidates answered questions on housing, environment, transit and more

VIDEO: Surrey school trustee candidates speak with parents, retired teachers, residents

‘Informal speed-dating’ style all-candidates meeting hosted by Downtown Surrey BIA

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

Vancouver port welcomes largest-ever cruise ship to Canada Place

The Norwegian Bliss can hold up to 6,000 passengers

B.C. VIEWS: Adrian Dix’s private clinic crackdown begins

Province ramps up MRI machines, but what about surgery?

Ceremony held to renew Toronto home linked to Bruce McArthur investigation

McArthur is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder after men’s remains found

After postponing UN speech, Freeland focuses on looming NAFTA deadline

Canada wants assurances it won’t be subject to heavy American tariffs on steel and aluminum exports

Conservation group blasts B.C. for targeting predators to protect sheep

The province has contracted the cull of wolves and coyotes to protect two sheep herds in decline

Canucks fall 4-1 to Coyotes to close out NHL pre-season

Vancouver opens regular season Wednesday against Calgary

Kawhi Leonard scores 12 as Raptors win in Vancouver

Toronto beats Portland 122-104 in NBA exhibition clash

Environment Canada warns of early snowfall on Interior passes, Coquihalla

Special weather statement issued for B.C. Interior

Most Read