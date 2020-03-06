Vancouver police seize third stash of weapons in nine days’ time near Oppenheimer Park

Officers seized nine imitation firearms, ammunition, swords, hatchets, VPD says

Vancouver police say they have seized another stash of weapons near Oppenheimer Park, this time from a home close by.

Officers received a tip just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday of a large amount of weapons inside a suite in the area of Dunlevy and East Cordova Streets, according to a news release Friday.

After obtaining a search warrant, VPD says its officers seized nine imitation firearms, ammunition, swords, hatchets and several other suspected stolen items.

No arrests have been made at this time, police say, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the third weapons seizure in the park and surrounding area in nine days.

