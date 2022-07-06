Vancouver Police are seeking this man in relation to a machete attack on Main & East Hastings on June 19. (VPD photo)

Vancouver Police seek suspect in random machete attack

No motive is known for the attack that took place on June 19

Vancouver Police have released the image of a man believed to be a suspect in a random machete attack in the downtown east side.

Multiple witnesses flagged down police on June 19 around 7 p.m., after a 49-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were approached from behind by the suspect and allegedly slashed while loading their luggage into a taxi near Main and East Hastings streets.

Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a man 40 to 50-years old who is about 5’10 tall. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, grey pants, black sneakers and carrying an umbrella.

“We don’t know if there was a motive for this attack,” Cst. Tania Visintin said. “Investigators believe it was completely random and unprovoked, and they want anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Unit at 604-717-2541.

